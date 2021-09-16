The Bauchi State Government is to plant 550,000 seedlings of variety of trees in its efforts to address the problems of deforestation.

Mr Ibrahim Kabir, the Director-General of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said the tree project will cover 53,000 hectares of land.

”These trees will be planted in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state under the government drive of establishing community nurseries where seedlings would be raised.

”This initiative is to assist government to check desertification, promote afforestation as well as address the pressing ecological problems affecting the state,” he said.

He noted that the state was presently grappling with ecological problems which includes, soil erosion, deforestation, drought and other related issues.

He said that the state government has planted no fewer than 750,000 trees in 2020. (NAN)

