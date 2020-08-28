The Bauchi State government says it has vaccinated 1.4 million children and 300,000 women against killer diseases and other ailments, which affect children and pregnant women.

Malam Mukhtar Gidado, the Senior Special Assistant on media to Gov. Bala Mohammed, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Friday.

Gidado said the feat was achieved during the Maternal and Newborn Child Health week conducted recently across the 20 existing local government areas.

He said the children were vaccinated against killer diseases, which included measles, meningitis and other diseases affecting them.

“This administration has accorded an unprecedented priority to the health sector.

“The state’s records on polio immunisation, treatment of malnutrition and supply of drugs across all existing health facilities have remained regular.

“Furthermore, we will maintain steady supply of drugs to our health facilities,” the governor’s aide said.

He said all existing health-related offices, departments and institutions had established procedures for a successful and timely implementation of the government’s blueprint on health issues.

Gidado explained that the government would continue to partner development partners to ensure that health matters received the deserved and needed attention.

“We are committed to addressing all issues hindering our performance on critical health issues,” he said. (NAN)