The Bauchi State Government has warned residents against illegal connection of water pipes to their homes without obtaining approval from government.

Mr Aliyu Gital, Managing Director (MD), Bauchi State Water and Sewerage Corporation (BSWSC), gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi.

He urged those involved in the illegal connection of water pipes to desist from the act in their interest in order to boost water supply in the state.

Aliyu noted that illegal connection of pipelines has affected water supply in the state negatively, hence the need for the people to avoid illegal connections.

“We will not hesitate to take legal action against any resident that engages in illegal connection of pipe borne water in the state.

“Most of our pipe leakages were caused by unprofessional pipe connections that lead to scarcity of water in Bauchi Metropolis.

“We are also warning against building and erection of structures on water pipes. Residents should also take note of that before the law catches up with them,” the MD said.

He said that the state government is doing its best to provide potable water to communities across the state.

“But our challenge is that power supply affects water supply, reducing supply by 40 percent.

“The residents allow waste of water without reporting to the relevant authorities for rectification,” he said.

He urged consumers to regularly pay their water bill for sustenance of the system and regular flow of water to the residents.

Gital restated the commitment of the board to continue to provide potable water supply to the residents.

He, however, called on the relevant stakeholders to support the State Government in its efforts to improve water supply and safeguard water facilities in the state. (NAN)