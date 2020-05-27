Paul Orude, Bauchi

Civil Society groups in Bauchi State have demanded justice over the killing of Sunday Ezra, a 22-year-old security man, in the early hours of Monday, May 26th, at New Trafford Hotels and Suites at Gwalameji in Bauchi.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Anguwan Ngas area in Bauchi yesterday, the Northeast Zonal Coordinator of Society for Gender Equality, Advancement Struggles and Injustice, Mr Jonathan Gideon, described the incident as unfortunate and sad.

Mr Gideon invoked the federal constitution guaranteeing the right to life of Nigerian citizens without any unlawful violence, regardless of religion, ethnicity or tribal differences.

According to him, the management of the hotel had taken the law into their hands and must face the full wrath of the law.

He sympathised with the family of the victim over the death of their beloved son who struggled to meet his daily needs.

He enjoined them to take the incident as a trial from God, whilst assuring that the group would follow up the case to ensure justice is done and the perpetrators pay for their crime.

Mr Gideon explained that justice must be done in respect of Sunday who, he said, was wrongly accused of stealing a handset, which resulted in his being beaten by the manager of the hotel and some staff, who left him naked and to die after sustaining serious injuries.

‘By facing the full wrath of the law, it will serve as a lesson for others to follow the constituted authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’ Mr Gideon said.

The civil society groups who paid the condolence visit to the family on the deceased are Young Visioneers Association of Nigeria, Life after Abuse foundation, and Society for gender equality, advancement struggles against injustice.

Responding on behalf of the groups, Ambassador Stephen Samaila Bilat said they were strongly behind the case to ensure justice for Sunday Ezra.

Ambassador Stephen also charged the police handling the case to ensure justice to and quell the anxiety among youths.

He appealed to youths not to take the law into their hands, saying all steps have been taken by the groups to ensure justice is served.