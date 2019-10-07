Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

There was tight security around the high court premises venue of the Bauchi State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal which is set to deliver judgment today.

The APC had rejected the declaration of PDP candidate Sen Bala Mohammed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the gubernatorial election.

As early as 7:30 am, an armed security personnel comprising Police, NSCDC, SSS and other plain clothes personnel blocked the ever busy Ahmadu Bello Way leading to the High Court Complex.

The area was cordoned off, leading to disruption of commercial and social activities as all shops and government offices were forced to close while road users were diverted to other routes.

At the main entrance into the complex security personnel denied access to people including reporters, subjecting them to intimidation and harassment, a development that irked some of the reporters who left in annoyance.

As at the time of filing this report (8:55 am) the reporters were still stranded as they were denied access into the complex.

When contacted, the Secretary of the Tribunal, Bello Abdullahi, said that there was nothing he could do about the situation as it was purely a security arrangement.

Much later, after the entrance of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, the police could only allow a few reporters inside the Tribunal, the majority being denied entry, despite pleading and protests.

At the time of this report, most of the reporters were forced to remain outside as the judgement was read by the Chairman of the three man Tribunal, Justice Salihu Shuiabu, at about 10: 30 am.