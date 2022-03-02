From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Chief Registrar of the Bauchi State High Court of Justice, Sublim Danjuma, has assured that the redeployment of 404 staff to other ministries, departments and agencies in the state would not lead to demotions or loss of jobs as being insinuated.

With an over-bloated staff of 2,000, Danjuma lamented that the State High Court of Justice had become a place where people who had no business being there were recruited hence the need for redeployment.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in his office, Danjuma in company with the State Chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Mohammed Salisu Shehu said: ‘We call on the affected staff to remain calm as management will ensure that each and every staff is treated fairly as the exercise is devoid of any sentiment whatsoever.’

The Chief Registrar disclosed that Governor Bala Mohammed approved the redeployment although the exercise started in 2016 by the administration of former governor Mohammed Abubakar.

Danjuma was flagged by two management staff, Barrister Fatima Abubakar, Deputy Chief Registrar Process and Litigation and Abdulfatah Baba Sekoni, Esq, during the press conference.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘During the course of the exercise, it was discovered that the judiciary was staffed with Petro Chemical Engineers, Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineers, Architects, Mass Communication Professionals, Laboratory Technologists, Wuantity Surveyors, Community Health Officers and many more,’ he disclosed.

‘All these have no place in the judiciary. Even the social science courses like Accounting, Public Administration, National Certificate of Education or Bachelor in Education, Marketing at el have some limitations in that some of the heads of these offices are being manned by controlled staff posted from the Office of the Accountant General or the Office of the Head of Service. By implication, any person with any of these qualifications cannot rise above Grade Level 14 but has the potential of rising to the position of a Director or Even a Permanent Secretary in the relevant ministry.’

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Danjuma said further that ‘the management of the High Court is keenly following the process and will ensure the protection of all redeployed staff interest”, stressing that the redeployment was in the best interests of the affected staff and also for the development of the state.

JUSUN Chairman Shehu assured the affected staff that they have nothing to worry about as their interest and welfare would be protected in the redeployment exercise.

Shehu who assured that henceforth the union would be part of the recruitment exercise to avoid such issues said some of the affected workers have already gone back to school to upgrade their qualifications and assured that such that meet the criteria to work in the judiciary would be reconsidered.