Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Hundreds of farmers in Bauchi State have lamented acute shortage of fertilizers .

This is even as the state government has assured them of addressing the situation.

The perrmanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Bala Musa Lukshi, said the government had noted their complaints and was doing eveyrhting possible to address the situation.

Lushi, who was addressing journalists in Bauchi, yesterday, acknowledged that the issue of fertiliser distribution was the backbone to agriculture.

He said the ministry had distributed fertilisers to all the 20 local government areas of the state since it was launched.

The permanent secretary attributed the shortage to the purchase of the commodity, which he observed was very slow.

He said that the ministry replenished what was exhausted particularly in Dass, Bogoro and Ningi to address scarcity.

“The report I received from the General Manager of the Bauchi State Agricultural Supply Company BASAC was that we had exhausted our supply apart from Itas Gadau Local government , which has some balance’’, he stated.