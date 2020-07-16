Paul Orude, Bauchi

Some hoodlums suspected to be loyal to a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State on Thursday invaded the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Bauchi State, disrupting an ongoing press conference.

Our correspondent reports that the hoodlums attacked the secretariat of the union at 10:40 am and disrupted the press conference being addressed by a faction of the party who was calling for the dissolution of the state executives of the party.

The hoodlums hurled stones and chairs at journalists and other attendants of the press conference in a bid to stop it from holding.

It took the intervention of the policemen led by the public relations officer of the state command, Ahmed Wakili, who visited the secretariat to bring succour to the journalists and the organisers of the press conference to prevent further damage.

Our correspondent reports that some of the thugs fled the scene to avoid arrest by the police while some were arrested and taken to the Zone 12 headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (AIG’s office) in the state where the case was being handled.

Two journalists sustained mild injuries during the attack and were accompanied to the police headquarters Zone 12 by the state NUJ chairman, Umar Sa’id, to give statements.