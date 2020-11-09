Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State is unhappy that the Nigerian Army has not defeated the dreaded Boko Haram could whose onslaught against the State began since July 2009.

Mohammed opined that the development was a shame saying the war against the terrorists was taken too long.

He said this on Monday when the House of Representatives Committee on Army visited him at the Government House, Bauchi

He said the sophistication of armed bandits and cattle rustlers had forced the Army’s duties on Police.

“The Army is always yearning for equipment and manpower and they are overstretched, the ratio of citizens to Nigeria Army is very large.

“This cattle rustling, kidnapping which is the responsibility of police has become that of the Army because the criminals are armed with sophisticated weapons like AK47 –it has become the business of the Army. The hands of the Nigerian Army are full, we need to provide them with maximum facilities for improved service.”

He said Army had been in the State before the creation of the Bauchi during the colonial days with a large portion of land taken by the military – about 27kilometers. He said the barracks has been swallowed by the town. “We have written to Mr President and the Reps also have a responsibility in this. We are not confrontational, we appreciate and we are ready to work with them.

“This place has become a town and there always an incessant clash between civilians and Army because they must expand. We want the President to do this for us, we want the Barrack to be relocated to outskirts of the town.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon AbdulRasak Namdaz said the hands of the Army was full with going one or more operations in every 24 states of the federation. He commended the Governor for working in synergy with the Army in the State.