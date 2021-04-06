From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, was full of praise for the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who had served in his administration as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Jonathan, who gave the commendation in Bauchi on Tuesday when he paid homage to the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, said Governor Mohammed was one of his most loyal and trusted ministers.

He said he never regretted appointing hin a minister even though he did not know him well but was pleased with his pedigree.

The former President was in Bauchi to Commission the Sabon Kaira road executed by Governor Mohammed, saying he was pleased that the road was named after him.

He said he was not surprised that the governor was performing well in office, executing world -lass roads and other projects.

‘I did not know him when l made him a minister… [but] l gave him free hand to operate,’ ex-President Jonathan said.

The former President also praised his former minister for being prudent and raising funds to execute projects at a difficult time for governors to do that.

He said he would always cherish the gesture of the road named after him and hanked the Emir and the people of the state for being supportive of Governor Mohammed to succeed.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Mohammed acknowledged the impact of the former President on his political career, praising Jonathan as one of the politicians who made him what he is today.

‘He made me minister when all odds were against me,’ he said. ‘I am indebted to him.’

The Emir of Bauchi, in his remarks, thanked the former President for his friendship with governor and for having appointed him a minster in his administration.

The traditional ruler commended Governor Mohammed for executing not less than 15 major projects within two years of his being elected, and urged the people of the state to continue to support the administration to guarantee more successes.