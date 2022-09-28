From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The eldest son of Bala Ali, a lawmaker representing Dass constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, has been killed by suspected kidnappers.

The sad news was disclosed by House member representing Burra constituency, Ado Wakili, at a plenary of the Assembly on Tuesday.

The plenary was presided over by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Danlami Ahmed Kawule.

Abdul Burra, spokesman of Speaker Abubakar Suleiman, explained that the announcement of the loss was part of proceedings of the Assembly during plenary on Tuesday.

Burra said Wakili disclosed the information of the murder of their colleague’s eldest son by suspected kidnappers was done under personal explanation.

He said Wakili extended his condolences to members on the murder of their colleague’s son, describing the incident as tragic.

The lawmaker, Burra revealed, prayed to God to forgive the deceased and grant him eternal rest.

Responding to the motion, Kawule directed that a special prayer be conducted for the deceased, which was said by Bello Shira (Shira Constituency)

The Deputy Speaker then announced that the lawmakers would pay a condolence visit to the bereaved member and his family immediately after plenary.

The Speaker’s spokesman said that another member, Baballe Dambam (Dambam/Zagaya/Jalam Constituency) disclosed that the deceased was kidnapped by gunmen who held him for days and subsequently killed him.

Dambam described the incident as shocking and disturbing, disclosing that funeral prayers for the deceased had already taken place.

Our correspondent reports that the then member representing Dass Constituency, Musa Baraza, was attacked and killed on August 14, 2020, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen

Baraza’s two wives and one-year-old child were also abducted by the gunmen.

They were later released after several days in captivity.