Pau Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Electoral Commission (BASIEC) has excluded 22 political parties in the forthcoming local government election slated for October 17, 2020 by the commission.

Chairman of BASIEC, Dahiru Tata, disclosed this to journalists at the weekend during the workshop to train Ward Collation and Returning Officers.

He explained that the 22 political parties had earlier approached BASIEC to participate in the council election.

“They submitted papers that they have been recognised by a court but it is not our responsibility to register political party and it is not our responsibility to deregister political parties. Those responsibilities are those of INEC” he said.

Tata said the Commission however reviewed the issue of the 22 political parties by liaising with INEC to ascertain if their case was genuine and how to ensure they participate in the election.

“Unfortunately when we went to INEC Abuja, and discussed with the Chairman, he told me that they have not yet been recognised by INEC and in view of that they conducted election in Edo State they were not recognised because there were still pending cases in court”

He disclosed that 18 registered political parties will participate in the council election in the state while the 22 political parties were excluded.

Recalled that the 22 political parties had threatened to go to court because the Logos of their parties were excluded ahead of the council election.

The BASIEC Chairman said they were ready for any litigation by the 22 political parties.

“We are waiting for the 22 political parties for the litigation because BASIEC at this level cannot do anything so it is up to them to go to court,” Tata, said.

Meanwhile, the BASIEC Chairman has charged the 323 Ward Collation Officers and 25 Presiding officers that would be deployed to all the 323 political wards and 20 Local Government Areas in the State to ensure a smooth conduct of the exercise

Dahiru explained that the Ward Collation officers will play double role as they would also serve as Returning Officers of the respective Ward that they are posted to.

‘Most cases after conduct of Election, your work starts. Ward Collation officer will fill necessary forms. He will also collect results from polling units and declare results for councilors.

“He will collate results for local government election and go to the local government returning officer who will announce the winner at his level. The declaration is virtually final. You are important in this exercise. Use your calculations. There will be polling agents at both wards and local governments. Make sure your figures are correct to avoid litigation. Avoid mistakes as one can mar the whole exercise,” he said.

“If there is serious disputes returning officers can order for recount. Everything will be done at different level so be careful.”