Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Electoral Commission (BASIEC) has trained 323 Ward Collation Officers and 25 Local Government Returning Officers for the forthcoming Local Government Election on October 17.

Speaking during the opening ceremony on Saturday, the Chairman of BASIEC, Dahiru Tata, said the officers after the training would be deployed to all the 323 political wards and 20 Local Government Areas in the State to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Tata explained that the Ward Collation officers will play double roles as they would also serve as Returning Officers of the respective Ward that they are posted to.

‘In most cases after the conduct of the election, your work starts,’ Tata said. ‘A Ward Collation officer will fill necessary forms. He will also collect results from polling units and declare results for councillors.

‘He will collate results for Local Government election and go to the Local Government Returning Officer who will announce the winner at his level. The declaration is virtually final. You are important in this exercise. Use your calculations. There will be polling agents at both Wards and Local Governments. Make sure your figures are correct to avoid litigation. Avoid mistakes as one can mar the whole exercise,’ he said.

‘If there are serious disputes Returning Officers can order for a recount. Everything will be done at different levels, so be careful,’ he said to the trainees.

Speaking earlier, Secretary of (BASIEC) Abdulhamed Ahmed promised to issue letters of appointment.

He reminded them of their mission to conduct a free am fair election and described them as the engine room of the election, urging their experience to ensure a smooth exercise.