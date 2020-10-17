Paul 0rude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has hailed the peaceful conduct of the Local Government election across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

He gave this assessment shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Duguri District of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state at about 12:00 pm.

Mohammed who expressed optimism on the victory of his party, the People’s Democratic Party, casted his vote at Central Primary School in Duguri alongside the State First Lady ,Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election.

He said the conduct of the Local Government elections is in fulfilment of his campaign promises of conducting the polls in order to ensure adherence to the rule of law.

The Governor expressed gratitude that, the election was conducted peacefully and in accordance with the electoral act guiding the operations of the State Independent Electoral Commission.

“I have seen how the election is going on smoothly and peacefully and I thank people of Bauchi for their compliance to electoral guidelines,” he said.

“This election is in fulfilment of my promises to Nigerians that we will conduct the most credible election not because we are better but is for us to go back to the rule of law and fair of Allah.” I am so much happy that at least we are salvaging our promises.”

The Governor said so far, the State Independent Electoral Commission is conducting it assigned responsibilities without any interference from the part of the state government.

“So far there is no any incident I have heard this is Local government elections, the Board of SIEC was set up by my predecessor and I allowed them to continue believing that they are Bauchi state indigene and it is not about partisan exercise, but it is about making sure we go for the rule of law and those in the Commission should not be partisan.”

On national issues, Governor Bala Mohammed called on Nigerians to work together for the progress, peace, security and the development of the country.