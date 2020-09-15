Paul Orude, Bauchi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bibi Dogo, has described allegetions of planned electoral fraud in the forthcoming local government election by the opposition as an act of cowardice.

”For the last 12 years,there was no local government election in Bauchi State, except with the coming of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed who despite the lean resources of the state, decided to conduct free and fair election and fixed October 10 for the exercise. But greedy politicians and self-centred political opponents of the Governor wants to spread false rumours with the aim of causing confusion and throw the good aim and the intention of the governor backward,” he said..

He advised security agents to protect lives and property of citizens during the poll by putting greedy politicians on their watch list and arresting them whenever they make statements capable of causing chaos and disharmony among the citizens.

Dogo said Governor Mohammed decided to conduct Local Governments election in the best interest of the democracy and to save the Councils from continued underdevelopment and to bring an end to the appointment of caretaker committees to rule the councils instead of elected officials.