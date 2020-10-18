Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi has assured that elected Local Government Area (LGA) chairmen in the state would be given complete autonomy to carry out their official responsibilities without hinderance.

The governor made the pledge on Sunday in Bauchi during the swearing- in ceremony of all the recently elected chairmen of the 20 LGAs of the state.

Mohammed said the election of leadership at the grassroots was a proof that he would live up,to his promise, adding that “this is what democracy is all about”.

He stressed that his administration was not imposing anybody on the people, rather, it allowed democracy to thrive.

“What the people of Bauchi want is work, service, infrastructure, and I assure you we are going to give you the autonomy and the little resources that you need.

“I do not want anybody to ‘micro manage you’; I do not want anybody to come and tell you that he has made you; I did not make you.

“We are not just impossing people on the people, we allowed democracy to take its natural course,” Mohammed told the elected chairmen.

The governor called on all them to have respect for all traditional institutions, and work with the State Government for the progress of the state.

Earlier, while speaking on behalf of all the 20 elected chairmen, Mr Yusuf Garba, from Alkaleri Council, thanked the people of the state for reposing confidence in them.

“On behalf of the 20 local government chairmen elected, I stand here to say thank you to the entire people of Bauchi state who repose their confidence in us.

“We are assuring them that we will deliver because we are going to take examples from the state governor in the way he govern the state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the 20 elected chairmen and 323 Coucillors are from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The chairmen elect are: Yusuf Garba, Mohammed Baba-Ma’aji, Illiya Habila, Waziri Ayuba and Mahmood Bello for Alkaleri, Bauchi, Bogoro, Dambam and Darazo Councils.

Also elected are Muhammed Suleiman, Babayo Kasuwa, Dayiabu Kariya, Mohammed Saleh and Abdullahi Maigari for Dass, Gamawa, Ganjuwa, Gaide and Itas Gadau Councils.

Abdullahi Kuda, Garba Musa, Abubakar Misau, Mamuda Hassan and Mahmud Abba emerged winners in Katagum, Kirfi, Misau, Ningi and Shira Councils.

Others are Daniel Danjuma, Adamu Danyaro, Adamu Mohammed, Yahuza Abdulkadir and Samaila Jarma for Tafawa Balewa, Toro, Warji, Zaki and Jama’are Councils.

