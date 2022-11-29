From Paul Orude Bauchi

A man in Bauchi State has allegedly killed his best friend for refusing to buy him beer.

The suspect, Monday Ajasco, 29, of Kafin Tafawa, now in police custody, allegedly killed Abdularazak Ibrahim, 30, at a beer parlour in Bagel, Dass Local Government Area of the state

Police said the two were involved in a heated argument after Ibrahim turned down Monday’s request to buy him beer but after a while both decided to leave the beer parlour and went to their homes.

According to an eye witness, he heard Ibrahim screaming and on reaching the scene, met him lying in a pool of his blood while Monday was standing near the victim holding a sharp animal horn in his hand.

The witness said Monday became violent and threatened to stab the witness, who is also a friend of the deceased when asked why he killed his friend.

Police said Monday allegedly stabbed Ibrahim in the neck with a sharp object suspected to be an animal horn.

He died at the General Hospital, Dass.

Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Ahmed Wakil, said the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution for culpable homicide.