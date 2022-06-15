From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has expressed serious concern over increasing banditry in the state, especially the rise of informants to criminals.

This was contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the Governor commiserated with families of the recent unfortunate abduction of promising young entrepreneurs of Bebeji Plaza.

It said the administration was not oblivious of the situation at hand and had since taken more security steps in arresting its escalation.

“This singular incident marks another sad moment in the fight against the security challenges we are facing in our dear state,” the statement quoted the Governor as saying.

“I appeal to the families of all abducted persons to have confidence in our ability to do all that is needed to be done in rescuing their dear ones.

“I have directed all security agencies for the speedy location of the abducted persons and will, by God’s grace, be rescued”, Governor Matawalle, according to the statement, announced.

“Of very important concern is our determination to ensure that rural areas are free to go about their activities this farming season”

The Governor, the statement further said, warned that his administration would not tolerate any act of indiscipline from unscrupulous persons who want to manipulate the present situation to score cheap political goals.

“The Government, he said, will no longer fold its arms and allow heartless people to go on manipulating the misfortune of innocent citizens for their selfish political ends,” it stated.

“We are a responsible Government and we shall not relent in ensuring the safety of all our citizens at all times. However, we shall not condone calculated political sabotage or vagaries and indiscriminate abuse of privileges to jeopardize our fragile security situation in the state.

“We have noted the rise of informants’ activities leading to many unfortunate banditry attacks on soft targets. We shall take more stringent steps in addressing the current situation, including possible communication shut down once again”

It concluded by saying that Governor Matawalle further advised all stakeholders to be alert and counter the activities of informants in their midst by assisting security operatives with intelligence in order to effectively address the security challenges threatening our communities at the moment.

