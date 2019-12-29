The Bauchi State Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JPSNC) has vowed not to compromise workers plight in the state during negotiations.

Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, the Chairman of the Council, stated this in a statement on the outcome of the resumed negotiation in Bauchi on Sunday.

Ibrahim said the organised labour in the state would never compromise on its responsibility of protecting the rights of the workers during and after the negotiation.

He explained that both the labour and government sides would ensure the interests of both parties were protected.

According to him, the ongoing negotiations between the council and the state government on the N30,000 new minimum wage is progressing steadily.

He expressed hope that a positive resolution would be reached during the next meeting scheduled for Dec. 31, adding that the date was the deadline earlier given for the conclusion of all negotiations on the new wage.

Ibrahim noted with satisfaction that the chairman of the committee, who is also the Head of Civil Service of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ma’aji, ensured that the two sides were represented.

He called on civil servants in the state to remain calm and pray for the successful conclusion of the negotiations.

Ibrahim said the organised labour would discuss the consequential adjustment of salaries of civil servants on Grade Level seven and above in the next meeting. (NAN)