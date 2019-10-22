Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar Ma’aji Misau as the new Acting Head of the Civil Service.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor, Muktar Gidado, made available to reporters on Tuesday.

According to the release, until his appointment, Misau was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Science and Technology.

He took over from Alhaji Nasir Yelwa, who has proceeded on retirement from today 22nd of October, the release stated.

The new Acting Head of Service brings to the job 34 years of distinguished civil service experience and is expected to “further strengthen and make the Bauchi State Civil Service work for democracy and good governance.”

The statement added that “Governor Bala Mohammed also congratulates the new Acting Head of Service and expresses confidence in his ability and professional competence to deliver satisfactorily to the good people of Bauchi State.”

Misau’s appointment takes immediate effect.