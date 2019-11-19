Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has assured that it will address the problems affecting the smooth implementation of the Social Investment Programmes in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Sabi’u Baba, gave the assurance at a one day Bauchi State Cash Transfer Stakeholders Meeting held at Command Guest In Bauchi.

Baba appealed to the stakeholders to come up with robust recommendations that will assist the state government to increase the number of those benefiting from the programme.

He said in order to ensure effective service delivery, the state government has selected enhancement of enrollment of pupils especially girl child in schools as part of its co-responsibility.

According to him, the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed is committed to the realisation of the selected co-responsibility.

To this end, the Secretary to the State Government said the state government has embarked on massive constructions and renovation of primary schools as well as provision of furniture across the state to increase access to basic education services for improved teaching and learning.

Alhaji Sabi’u Baba reaffirmed the readiness of the Mohammed administration to work with relevant stakeholders in order to achieve the desired objectives.

In her remarks, Mariam Uwais, the National Coordinator, Social Investment Programmes, explained that the meeting was organised to discuss on the report of the Supply Side Assessment of Education facilities conducted in the 18 implementing local government areas across the state.

She said the meeting will also discuss the gap identified during the assessment and get the state government, relevant MDA’s as well as development patners’ commitment towards addressing the gap, in addition to discussing on the roles and responsibility of states as regarding the co-responsibility implementation.