PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

A group known as the Katagum Focus Frontiers, has commenced the

process of recall of Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa representing Bauchi

North Senatorial District of Bauchi State, over what it termed his poor representation of the constituency.

The development is coming barely a week after the All Progressive

Congress (APC) on whose platform Bulkachuwa was elected, suspended him

from the party for alleged absenteeism.

A letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawal, dated June 10, 2020, signed by Saidu Ibrahim Chinede, Mohammad Isa Yuguda Jamare, and Ibrahim Tukur Zaki, Chairman, Secretary and Public Relations Officer of the group respectively, informed that the recall of Senator Bulkachuwa has begun by the people in his constituency.

“The Katagum Focus Frontier wish to inform you that we are extremely

displeased with the poor representation of Senator Adamu Muhammad

Bulkachuwa, thus his recall process has begun.

“The good people of Bauchi North Senatorial District always look to

have a reliable, dedicated, and competent legislature to represent their affairs. Unfortunately, this is not the case as Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa has shown incompetence and poor representation. He has disappeared into thin air, evidently deserted his constituency for over seven months with no presence or project from him,” a copy of the letter, obtained by our correspondent, read in part.

It will be recalled that just this Monday, the executives of the APC in Kafin Kuka, Kofar Gabas ward of Katagum local government area of the state announced the suspension of Bulkchuwa.

The APC ward chairman Sa’adu Muhammed, who led his executives to oust Bulkawhuwa from the party, alleged that the senator had deserted the

party and his constituents.

“The demand and aspiration, pain and agony, needs and wants of the

people of Katagum senatorial constituency is pitiable because of the

senator’s gross misconduct and failure to table it where it matters most. That is the senate chamber,” Muhammad stated.