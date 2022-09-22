From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Bauchi State Command, has promoted 72 officers of the corps for the year 2021.

The state commandant, Amwh Lido James, disclosed this at the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted officers on Thursday.

James said the officers were recognised and honoured for their tireless support, synergy and collaborative efforts in promoting a peaceful, safe and secured society.

“Therefore, let’s do more to add more value to the security architecture of the state in order to combat menace and create a crime free society,” he said.

“This event will be a memorable and indelible in the minds of the officers that have successful been promoted,” the commandant said.

He expressed gratitude to the Commandant General, Abubakar Ahmed Audi, and the entire corps their support and for gracing the ceremony.

“Thank you for coming, may God bless you and crowd your good efforts with a success,” he said.