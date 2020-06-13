Paul Orude, Bauchi

Umar Sa’id of the State Ministry of Information and Communication and one time Deputy National President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has been elected as the new Chairman of Bauchi State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in an election conducted on Saturday after polling a total of 150 votes.

Sa’id defeated his co-contestant, Bashir Idris of the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC), who polled 76 votes in what was described as one of the most credible and best-organised council election in the history of Bauchi NUJ.

The results were announced at about by 3:30 pm by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Malam Umar Shira, under the supervision of the National leadership of the NUJ led by the Assistant Secretary, Bamidele Gbemiga, and the Zonal Vice President, Alhassan Yahaya.

The Electoral Committee also returned Abbas Maikano of NTA as the Vice-Chairman after polling a total of 114 votes to defeat Hashimu Bulkachuwa of the Ministry of Information and Communication who scored a total of 112 votes, as Alhaji Garba Gadau of BATV was elected as Secretary after polling 120 votes to defeat Kabiru Garba of BRC who polled 107 votes.

The only female, Adama Ibrahim of the MOI&C, was elected as Assistant Secretary after polling a total of 105 votes to defeat Sani Mu’azu who polled 84 votes and Bature Bala Malumbashi of NTA who polled 45 votes.

For the office of the Treasurer, Abubakar Musa Waziri of FRCN Globe FM, defeated his colleague, Zurkarmsini Inuwa with 162 votes to 62, Najib Sani of the Correspondent Chapel was returned unopposed as the Financial Secretary same as Danjuma Sarki Sale (Globe FM) who was returned as the Auditor.

In his post-election speech immediately after he was sworn in, Sa’id promised to move the Union forward declaring that professionalism and members welfare will be the focus of the new council.

The new NUJ Chairman announced the dissolution of all committees of the Union, promising to reconstitute them as soon as possible.

He also warned members to be fair and objective in the discharge of their professional functions warning that ant erring member will be dealt with in line with the constitution and ethics of the NUJ.

Sa’id stated that it is not going to be business as usual, urging every member to sit up, be committed and do what is expected of a professional.