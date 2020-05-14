Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Government of Bauchi State has declared that the order for the suspension of Muslim Friday prayer and Sunday services is still in force.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the State Governor, Muktar Gidado, made the announcement while briefing Government House Correspondents at his office.

Gidado said the suspension of Tarawihi and Tahajjud prayers, as well as Ittigaf in the holy month of Ramadan, was is still in force.

According to him, Governor Bala Mohammed has apologised for all the inconveniences the order may cause to the people of the state.

“I want to inform the general public that the order or directive by the state government particularly on the conduct of Ramadan Tafsir and other Ibadat, observance of Jumaat prayer and Sunday service is still imposed.

“As you are aware, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has pleaded with the people of the state for their understanding as all steps taken are to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“In my capacity as Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, I reiterate this order. People should adhere to the order imposed by the government.”

Gidado stressed the need for citizens of the state to join works with the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed in its efforts to tackle and curb the spread of the virus by adhering strictly to the order imposed.