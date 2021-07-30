From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has uncovered and removed names 1,115 ghost workers from both the state and the Local Government workforce from its payroll.

The state government disclosed that it has in the process.

This was revealed the deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela, who headed a high-powered panel set up by Governor Bala Mohammed on March 23rd, 2021.

The panel was mandated to find a lasting solution to the challenges of salary payment in the state civil service.

It submitted its report to Governor Mohammed at a brief ceremony held at the newly commissioned Annex B Bauchi State Government House, on Thursday.

Tela disclosed that total number of personnel uploaded on the Employees Enrolment Portal for both the State and Local Governments is out at 80,236.

According to the breakdown he gave, the State Service has 29,752 personnel while Local Government Service has 50,484 staff respectively.

He announced that the report was made up of three volumes with main report being volume 1, executive summary as volume 2 while appendixes are volume 3.

The Deputy Governor explained that the committee interfaced with all the 76 Ministries, Departments and Agencies and all the 20 local government councils in the state in course of its assignment.

Tela said the panel worked assiduously to ensure fairness to all those involved as well as have a comprehensive outcome.

He however explained that a total of 7,141 employees/pensioners identified during the exercise were considered as illegal employees, with the sum of N511, 270,138 monthly savings to be realised.

‘The total employees (ghost workers) removed from the payroll in the state salaries are 865 with N615, 783,962 was saved while 113 were removed from the local government salaries and N61, 013,892 was saved, he said.

“In the state pension, 46 were removed with N25, 090,155 was saved while at the local government pension, 91 were removed and N61, 904,654 was saved.

‘In total, we removed 1,115 employees from our payroll and we saved N763, 792,664.

‘A total number of 7,141 employees/pensioners identified during the exercise were considered as illegal noting that N511, 270,138 total savings is to be realized monthly.’

He explained that in the state salary, 2,725 illegal employees were identified and N319,417,454 will be saved.

Tela disclosed that in the local government salaries, 2704 employees were identified with N116,020,941 saved.

He further stated that in the state pension, 905 pensioners were identified with N63,902,968 saved while at the local government pension level, 807 were identified and N11,928,775 was saved.

‘Your Excellency, the total amount of salary warehoused that could be paid to the 1,780 cleared employees/pensioners of both state and local government is N489,895,991,” he said.

According to him, for sustainability of maintaining a credible nominal roll and clean payroll, the panel recommended that there should be a continuation of the qualitative analysis of the nominal roll data uploaded by the consultant.

He said that the panel also recommended the deployment of pay solution and Human Resources Management Information System by the consultant, upgrade of supportive ICT infrastructure, among other recommendations.

In speech shortly after receiving the report, Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, said that the setting up of the Panel was to bring a lasting solution to the problems facing the payment of salaries and pensions in the state.

‘It was as a result of the disturbing irregularities and malfeasance associated with the payment of salaries in the State public service which we inherited from the previous Administration,’ he stated.

‘The appointment of the Deputy Governor as the Chairman of the High Powered Committee, with the Secretary to the State Government and other top functionaries of the Government as members underscored the irrevocable commitment of our Government to sanitize the payment of salaries and pensions in the State public service.

‘Reliable reports from various sources have revealed the involvement of some unscrupulous elements who have either organized or actively participated in the shady administration of salaries and pensions in the state’

