PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI

The People’s Democratic Movement, PDM, Bauchi State Chapter has decided to withdraw the petition it filed at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal challenging the return of Bala Mohammed as duly elected governor in the last election.

The PDM had filed a petition at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, over the non-inclusion of its logo by the Independent National Electoral Commission during the 2019 Governorship election in the state.

Justice Salihu Shuaibu, Chairman of the Tribunal, granted the withdrawal its sitting on Saturday in Bauchi.

Counsel to the PDM, Barrister Aliyu Lemu, said the withdrawal of petition followed the achievements recorded by Governor Mohammed before 100 days of his administration.

Lemu said after wide consultations with relevant stakeholders,the PDM in the state decided to collaborate with the current administration in the state.

He stated that Mohammed’s blueprint will advance the state and improve the well being of the citizens.

Barrister Lemu assured that the party would support and cooperate with the present administration in the state for the speedy development of the state and for the success of the administration.

Counsel to the governor and the Peoples Democratic Party at the tribunal, Barrister Ben Ogbuchi expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious at the tribunal in the state.