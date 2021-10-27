The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bauchi State chapter, yesterday, called on the state judiciary and Governor Bala Mohammed to officially lodge a complaint to the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate Justice Bala Usman on the circumstances that led him to hear and grant reliefs over a case that was neither listed nor assigned to him over the party leadership.

An advertorial signed by chairman of the party in the state, Hamza Akuyam, said there was no vacuum in the national leadership of the party.

He spoke against the backdrop of reliefs granted by Justice Aliyu Usman on a matter that challenged the tenure of Prince Uche Secondus as party chairman, which he said had previously been denied by Justice Mohammed Sambowal.

Akuyam said upon the stepping down of the erstwhile chairman, Secondus, the National Working Committee of the party and its governors had rightly adopted Mr. Yemi Akinwonmi, the deputy national vice chairman south, as acting chairman. He said those who first instituted the case had withdrawn it.

“There is therefore no vacuum in the leadership of the party and the planned convention will hold as scheduled despite all attempts by fifth columnists to thwart it. Once a case is withdrawn/discontinued it must be refilled afresh. No such was done in the exact case. Upon refilling of the case, the state chief judge is required to assign the case to a new judge, no such was done in exact case. We therefore wonder on whose authority did Justice Usman of High Court 4 Azare arrogate the powers of the state chief judge to himself.”

