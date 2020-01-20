PAUL OMOKUVIE,Bauchi

Bauchi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has praised the Supreme Court over the judgement that affirmed Governor Bala Mohammed’s victory.

The party said that the ruling had ensured that justice prevailed by upholding the election of Governor Mohammed.

Publicity Secretary of the chapter, Yayanuwa Zainabari while reacting to the judgement, said it would encourage Governor Mohammed to focus more on delivering good governance to the people of the state.

Zainabari said for the past couple of months, the All Progressives Congress (APC) dragged the governor into “unnecessary legal tussles at the tribunal, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court just to distract him.”

According to him, the governor had immediately after assuming office refused to be distracted by the political rivals but swung into action and initiated several development projects including roads construction and came up with many programmes in the health, education and agricultural sectors.

He thanked people of the state for their support and fervent prayers which helped the governor to emerge victorious in the three courts.

Zainabari then appealed to the opposition to sheath ‘their swords’ now that the legal battle is over, cooperate with the government and proffer advice that would move the state forward.