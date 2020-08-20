Paul Orude, Bauchi

Ahead of the upcoming Local Governments elections in Bauchi State slated for October 17, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is set to conduct primary election for chairmanship and councillorship aspirants in the party in the 20 Local Governments across the State this Saturday.

This was disclosed by the State Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari, in a press statement issued to journalists on Thursday.

Zainabari said aspirants who returned their forms and underwent screening by the party are eligible to per take in the primary elections.

He said the party has concluded plans to conduct the exercise in the over 300 wards promising that level playing ground would be provided to all contestants.

The party urged the aspirants to abide by the law and to avoid violence during the primaries so that the exercise could be successful.

‘The party is well prepared to conduct the primaries. The election will be conducted in line with the party’s rules and regulations in order to ensure that peace and justice prevail during the elections. We pray Allah to choose the best candidates for the state,’ the statement reads