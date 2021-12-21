The Bauchi state Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board is to collaborate with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in sensitizing intending pilgrims ahead of the 2022 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

Malam Abdurrahaman Idris, the executive secretary of the board, made this known in Bauchi on Monday when the management of NOA paid him a courtesy visit.

He said the agency was expected to sensitize the pilgrims on the imperative of conducting COVID-19 vaccination before departing for the Holy land.

“Some Nigerians who went to the Holy land for the lesser Hajj were deported for brandishing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates”, he warned.

He explained that pilgrims, who deliberately refused to be vaccinated, would not be cleared to travel to the Holy land as strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols was mandatory.

The secretary also urged the agency to intensify efforts at sensitizing the intending pilgrims against taking controlled drugs to the Arabian nation, stressing that such offence attracted capital punishment.

In his remarks, Malam Nuru Kobi, the state director of NOA, said the agency was at the board to consolidate on the existing collaboration between the two agencies.

He said that the 20 existing offices of the agency in the state were working closely with traditional and religious leaders in orienting, sensitizing and educating the general public.

“Our orientation centered on security issues, considering the current happenings nationwide” he said.

In a related development the NOA team was at the office of the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Revd. Abraham Damina on the need to promote peace.

He lauded the association for promoting inter-religious harmony and peaceful coexistence in the state, saying that NOA would continue to partner with CAN to promote unity.

Reacting, the CAN chairman, who appreciated the NOA management for the visit, assured that the group would continue to preach the gospel of peace and unity.

He said that the clergy would continue to pray for lasting peace and stability nationwide. (NAN)