The Bauchi State Pilgrims Welfare Board (BSPWB) has urged hajj affairs officers across the state’s 20 local government areas to rededicate themselves to their duties.

Alhaji Imam Abdurrahaman, the newly appointed Executive Secretary of the board, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said as the board was making adequate preparations for the conduct of the 2021 hajj exercise, officials needed to sit up, to ensure a smooth and timely exercise.

He explained that majority of intending pilgrims were from the rural areas hence the need for the officials to enlighten them on the basic rudiments of hajj through their local hajj offices.

Abdurrahaman said sensitising and educating the pilgrims on the “dos“ and “don’ts“ of the exercise would serve as the catalyst for the conduct of a hitch-free hajj exercise.

“All intending pilgrims need to be educated on the social and spiritual aspects of hajj” he said.

According to him, performing a good and acceptable hajj is an automatic key to the paradise,” he added.

He said the entire process which included acceptance of deposit, orientation of pilgrims and visa processing would be done within the time frame.

“We would ensure timely transportation of our pilgrims to the Holy Land,” he said.

NAN reports that the management of the Bauchi State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board recently paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Board as part efforts to promote inter-religious harmony in the state. (NAN)

