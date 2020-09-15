Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 20 suspected rapists, including a father who allegdly raped his mentally challenged 15-year-old daughter.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, made available to journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Wakil revealed that on September 9, a report was received at Misau Police Station that one Usman Adamu 20, of Nasarawa area on Misau criminally conspired with Adamu Muhammad 21 Nura Musa, 20 and Khalid Abdullahi now at large, and abducted 14-year-old girl called Halima (not real name).

According to the statement, the suspects kept the victim in a house located at the Nasarawa area for almost a month were they all allegdly raped her.

‘Moreover, on receipt of the report a team of detectives drafted to the scene victim was rushed to General Hospital Misau for medical examination, suspects were arrested and they confessed to the crime. Investigation is on progress after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution as soon as possible,’ Wakil said.

In a related development, the PPRO disclosed, a 46-year-old man, Umar Mohammed, alias Wulas of Odoji quarters, Azare, has been arrested for allegedly raping his mentally unsound teenager daughter.

He allegedly lured Aisha, aged 15, of the same address with fifty naira, removed her cloth and “had carnal knowledge of her” in their mother’s bedroom. Aisha was taken to General Hospital Azare for medical examination while the father confessed to the crime, the police spokesman said.

‘Investigation is ongoing after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution as soon as possible,’ he said.

Also, one Usman Musa of Panshanu village in Toro Local Government Area at Toro Police Station and, reported that on July 28 that his wife Hadiza of the same address who was receiving native treatment at Tashan Badikko village via Wonu ward Toro LGA left her house to where she was receiving treatment based on her psychiatric problem to the main road.

While on her way and on reaching to the nearby forest one Hussein Adamu of Tashan Badikk accosted demanding for the sum of 10,000 from her which she could not afford, the PPRO disclosed.

‘From there the said Hussein Adamu grabbed her forcefully “had canal knowledge of her”, when interrogation the suspect confessed to have committed the crime. Investigation is ongoing after which suspects will be charged to court for prosecution as soon as possible.’

The PPRO said suspects arrested for cases of rape were also received from Ningi, Gamawa, and Bauchi local government areas of the State.