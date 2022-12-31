From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Command has arrested 209 suspects in connection with 90 cases of armed robbery in 2022.

The command also arrested 184 suspects in connection with over 81 cases of Culpable Homicide in the outgoing year.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Mr Aminu Hassan made the disclosure in a press release signed by the Public Relations Officer for the Command Mohammed Wakil. He said a total of 1465 were suspects were arrested in connection to various crimes committed within and outside the State in 724 cases in the year under review.

While 19 suspects were arrested in 41 cases of attempted Murder, 129 were in police net over 106) cases of Rape.

” Sixty (60) cases of Kidnapping, one hundred and fifty-seven (157) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. Thirteen (13) cases of Unnatural Offence, fifteen (15) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases,” the release disclosed.

” Twenty-seven (27) cases of Grievous Hurt, sixty-three (63) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. Five (5) cases of Assault, eight (8) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases.

“Thirty-five (35) cases of Theft, one hundred and thirty-three (133) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. One hundred and fifty-two (152) cases of False pretense/cheating, two hundred and five (205) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases.

‘Seven (7) cases of Forgery, nine (9) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. eight (8) cases of receiving stolen property, seventeen (17) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. Eleven (11) cases of Unlawful possession, one hundred and five (105) suspects were arrested.

“Four (4) cases of Forgery of currency notes, four (4) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. Two (2) cases of Arson/mischief, seven (7) suspects were arrested in connection with the case. four (4) cases of Breach of public peace, seven (7) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases.

“Eleven (11) cases of Offence against Firearms, fifteen (15) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases. Two (2) cases of Narcotics, five (5) suspects were arrested in connection with the cases.