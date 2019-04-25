PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

The Bauchi State police command has arrested 39 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists and political thugs who have been arrested at various locations across Bauchi State.

Exhibits recovered from them included 39 wraps of Indian hemp, five Dane guns, nine cutlasses, one sharp knife, axes and three motorcycles.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, paraded the suspects while launching a special operation code-named “Operation Puff Adder” on Thursday at the police headquarters in Bauchi.

Janga said that the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the arms was as a result of the operation.

He said that the inauguration of the special squad was in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police and directly under his supervision as commissioner of police.

According to him, the operation comprises of the Conventional Police, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorist Unit, Special Protection Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, State Intelligence Bureau and the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“The aim of the operation is to tackle crimes affecting the state such as sara suka, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and activities of Babeli groups among other crimes.

“It is to also, prevent the influx of criminal elements to the state considering the ongoing security operations in the neighbouring states as Bauchi State has borders with seven states Kaduna, Plateau, Taraba, Gombe, Yobe, Jigawa and Kano.

“When we say Operation Puff Adder, it is arresting all criminal elements, checkmating their activities and mopping up all arms that were given to them by politicians.”

He added that: “So far, the operation is yielding positive results as a lot of criminal activities in the state were nipped in the bud while a total of 39 suspects were arrested in connections with different crimes mentioned above.”

Janga said that the special operation will be extended to all the five area commands pointing out that he had directed all the area commanders to launch the same operations in their areas.

He warned criminals to stay clear of the state as all criminal elements would be rooted out from their hideouts soon.

The police boss noted with concern that: “you know these politicians empowered these youth with arms during the elections and now that the elections are over, they will now launch their havoc on innocent people especially in Bauchi State. These, the police and other security agencies in the state will never allow happen.”

After the launch, the commissioner of police led the squad in a convoy of vehicles branded with stickers of the operation on major streets of the metropolis as a show of force.