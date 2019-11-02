Bauchi State police command has arrested 72 suspects in connection with recent reported cases of armed robbery and kidnapping in Bauchi Metropolis and parts of the state.

Addressing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Bauchi on Saturday, tell Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, disclosed that already, 52 of the suspects have been charged to court

Datti Abubakar who explained that the suspects were arrested in the month of October, 2019, stated that 15 suspects are under investigation.

He disclosed that 10 assorted firearms, five cartridges, 20 cutlasses, two vehicles, two motorcycles, one photo camera, one camera tripod, one GSM handset, and forged identity cards belonging to Ali Shaba musical studio in Kano were recovered from the suspects.

He stated that the suspects were arrested as part of proactive measures in the on-going fight against crimes and criminality in the state under the special operation code-named Operation Puff Adder.

The PPRO said that among the suspects arrested were two high profile notorious criminals wanted for armed robbery and homicide.

He gave the name of the suspects as Nazifu Yakubu, 23, Ibrahim Yusuf, 26, and their gang members are Nura Mohamed, 20, Umqr Yusuf, 21, Usman Ahmadu, 22, Yusuf Adamu, 19, and Umar Ismail, 20, all male.

“The suspects confessed to have been involved in armed robbery attacks on residents of Bauchi, Gidan Dubu, Fadaman Mada, GRA, Waterboard Quartres, Tirum, Madina quatres, an Bakaro, among others.

“The suspects also confessed to have killed one Usman Mohammed in the month of April 2019, along Zaranda Hotel,'” he said.

In a related development, the PPRO also disclosed that men of the command arrested members of a kidnapping gang terrorising Mansur and Gwaram areas of Alkaleri LGA of the state.

“The gang was involved in the kidnapping of one Alhaji Kawun Kawu, 60 and his son one Hamisu Alhaji kawu and Collected N1.5 million. The men of the command also arrested a gang terrorising Toro LGA and was involved in the kidnapping of one Fatima Adamu ,16 years, of Baking Ruwa in Toronto LGA on October 15 ,2019.

“Other suspects include those involved in criminal conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen property, thuggery and being in possession of dangerous weapons,” the police spokesman said.

The police spokesman, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Mr Habu Sani, assured members of the Public of it’s unwavering commitment to sustain peace in the state and urged citizens to be law-abiding.

PAUL OMOKUVIE BAUCHI