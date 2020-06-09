Paul Orude, Bauchi

The new Commissioner of police in Bauchi State, Lawal Tanko Jimeta, has expressed concern over the increasing cases of rape and violence against women and children in the country.

Jimeta vowed to revive the gender section in his command and follow-up all cases involving violence against women and children to a logical conclusion in a bid to tackle the problem.

The new CP, who made this known during his maiden interaction with journalists on Tuesday in his office, assured that he would partner with civil society organisations as well as the media to address the problem

‘Violence generally, especially against women and children, sex and gender-based violence, cut across has become a general concern,” he noted.

‘What I intend to do, just as what the Inspector General of police has done, we are going to revive the gender section of the state command and make sure that it works. We are going to make sure that all cases that involved violence against women and children are followed up to the logical end.

‘We are going to be proactive to make sure that we have a working relationship with human rights organisations, women organisations, especially FIDA and also journalists,’ he said.

Jimeta, who opined that gender-based violence was totally unacceptable, and should not be consoled by anybody, believes the media has a great role to play to sensitise the public on the dangers of violence against women and children.

‘In your talk shows, in your other programmes, there is a need for these issues to be discussed to make sure they do not come

‘Incidentally, I was in Edo when that unfortunate incident involving Miss Uwa Omozuwa happened and before I left we were able to arrests the suspects,’ he said.

Jimeta lamented that it was disheartening that women, girls and children were the major victims of sexual abuse and violence, calling on stakeholders to rise to the occasion and condemn the despicable act.

The police boss said that the command under his leadership will embark on training and retraining of officers and men to ensure that issues of violation of human right abuse are reduced even as he called on professional bodies, including the media organizations to join hands and embrace community policing in the state.