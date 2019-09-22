Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu Sani, on Saturday met with Fulani leaders drawn from various groups across the state.

Speaking during the meeting held at Police Officers’ Mess, the police boss Ihekweazu said participants were drawn from Fulani socio-cultural groups including Miyetti Allah, Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Sammeru Fulbe and Tabital Fulako among others.

Sani said Fulani and other villagers who reside in rural areas face more security threats, hence the need to enlighten them on security efforts.

He called on them to be wary of the people they accomodate in their villages and to report suspicious movements to the police.

Sani, who said a community-based approach is a global practice in policing, urged his Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area cCmmanders to also adopt the system.

The Commissioner said that partnering with communities in crime management would help in ensuring a peaceful society.