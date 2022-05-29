From Paul Orude Bauchi
Bauchi State Government has imposed a 24- hour curfew on Yelwa Tsakani, Lushi and Kusu communities in the state capital, following violent crisis that claimed one life on Saturday.
No fewer than four others were injured and several houses razed by hoodlums as residents recalled horror of gunshots all through the wee hours of Friday and Saturday.
This is the second time in less than one month that the government is imposing a curfew on communities around the Bauchi metropolis.
A curfew was imposed on Gudun Hausa in April this year after one person was killed in a violence that erupted in the area.
Bauchi State Police Command confirmed that one person was killed, four injured while five houses were burnt in the violence.
The state Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, disclosed that the curfew imposed by the state government takes immediate effect, and would be sustained until further notice.
Sunday Sun reports that tension has mounted as shops and business outlets around the troubled areas remain closed.
The ever-busy Yelwa Tudun market, Anguwan Ngas and other busy spots in the area are now a shadow of themselves.
It is not clear how long the curfew would last but residents are lamenting that it is bound to seriously affect socio-economic life of people living in the areas.
A check revealed that many people had fled their houses for fear of attacks.
