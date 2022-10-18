From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has killed two suspected kidnappers in an exchange of gunfire and arrested eight who have been terrorising residents in parts of the state.

Commissioner of Police Mr Mamman Sanda made the disclosure on Tuesday at a press briefing in his office, saying the successes over suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals were recorded in various operations launched by the command this year.

Sanda disclosed that in one of the operations, suspected k kidnappers were arrested on August 23, 2022, by a team of detectives attached to the Command.

He said the suspects were involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and Cattle rustling.

The CP said the suspected kidnappers terrorised residents of Alkaleri, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro and Toro Local Government Areas of the state and some parts of Plateau State.

“Our operatives arrested the six suspects at Sabon-Gida village Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area and Guram Wase LGA, Plateau State,” he said.

The CP gave the names of the suspects – all male – as Adamu Aliyu, 35, alias Do something, a member of a vigilante group, Adamu Abdullahi, 35, of Guram village Plateau State, a member of vigilante group Longnan Bali, 60, alias Guguwa of Guram village Plateau State, a member of a vigilante group, Hassan Muhammed, 32, Yakubu Muhammadu, 25 and Umar Abdullahi, 34yrs.

“The above-mentioned suspects, alleged to have criminally conspired with others while armed with AK-47rifles, Pistols and other dangerous weapons, carried-out series of Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Banditry and Cattle Rustling along Alkaleri, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bagoro, and Toro LGAs Bauchi State,” the Commissioner of Police disclosed.

“They extended their criminal activities to neighbouring towns, which include Wase, Dengi Kanam, Langtang north, Kanke and Mangu LGA, Plateau State, respectively.

“The following exhibits were recovered from the suspects; One AK-47 rifle with 30 rounds of live ammunition, two Barretta Pistol and 58 rounds of live ammunition.

“Similarly, on 7/09/2022 at about 1600hrs a Patrol team attached to Maina-maji Divisional Police Headquarters in collaboration with vigilante group acted on credible intelligence and raided a suspected kidnappers’ Den,” he disclosed.

“On arrival, the kidnappers opened fire on the Police operatives. While returning fire, two of the kidnappers were neutralized at the spot, while one was arrested namely Hussaini Salisu and one Muhammadu Lawali, 25yrs (deceased)

Dangi Surname unknown yet (deceased) all of Gobiya, Mundu villages of Bogoro and Dangi LGAs Plateau State”

Meanwhile, the following exhibits were recovered from their den; One (1) AK-47 rifle and Twenty-nine (29) live ammunition”

In a related, the CP said the police also recorded a victory over kidnappers on September 16 2022, arrested one Abubakar Isah, 20, of Tashan Daudu Soro via Ganjuwa LGA at Gobirawa axis for Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, kidnapping and being in possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition

“The following exhibits were recovered in his possession; Eight million four hundred- and sixty-six-thousand-naira (N8.466,000.00) cash, one SMG rifle with ninety-two live ammunition, One empty magazine SMG OFN rifle, One 7.62mm calibre of live ammunitions, Eight different models of phones, one MP3, one Honda Motorcycle, one Cutlass.”

The CP revealed that mopped up armed recovered include one fabricated AK-47 riffle with an empty magazine, two Dane-gun, one Pump action JOJEFF MAGNUM, one single barrel gun, and one revolver (fabricated).”

The police boss said the Command has not been resting on its oars in the areas of crime bursting towards ensuring adequate peace and security in the state.

“We shall not relent and we shall continue to deliver on our mandate to protect the lives and properties of the people of Bauchi State by ensuring a peaceful and conducive atmosphere,” he said.

He urged the people of the state to go about their normal and lawful businesses and to keep the police abreast on the progress of the Command regularly.