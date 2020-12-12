From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi, has matriculated a total of 6559 students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

According to the Rector, Architect Sanusi Waziri Gumau, a total of 9910 applications were received by the polytechnic out of which 9654 students were admitted while 6559 were registered having met the requirements.

A further breakdown of the figure shows that 950 were for Diploma, 3125 for National Diploma, 2421 for Higher National Diploma and 93 for IJMB. The Rector said the ceremony was earmarked by the Academic Board of Polytechnic to hold in April 2020 but could not hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic that forced schools to close all academic exercise.

“The management in collaboration with the Academic Board reopened the institution after meeting up with the COVID-19 protocols set by the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education,” he said.

While advising the new students to work hard and make their parents proud, he assured that adequate infrastructural facilities for conducive learning had been provided for them.

The Rector further disclosed that the polytechnic had secured permission from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run nine degree courses in affiliation with the Abu Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.