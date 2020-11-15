Najib Sani, Bauchi

Students of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) in Bauchi state have backed the appointment of Dr Adamu Sa’idu as the new rector of the institution.

The students under the aegis of Coalition of Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic students while addressing journalists Friday said the state government has made the best choice of a rector capable of moving the school forward.

According to the coordinator of the Coalition Mustapha Ibrahim Musa, the coalition comprises of Students Union Government (SUG), National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS) and departmental students associations.

He said ATAP is one of the polytechnics with highest accredited courses in the country including degrees, national diplomas, higher national diplomas and national certificate of education.

“New courses were introduced into the school that of course glorified it and made it competing with its counterparts in Nigeria”. They said.

The students commended the rector for his move to stop absenteeism and unpunctuality of some lecturers by introducing performance based assessment of lecturers before promotion.

This, they opined would go along way in ensuring effective service delivery in the school.