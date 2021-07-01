From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has procured 100 trailers of fertilisers at the cost of N120 million to be distributed to farmers at the subsidised rate of N500 per bag for the farming season.

Governor Bala Mohammed made the disclosure when he launched the 2021 farming season with a directive to the state fertiliser blending company to sell the commodity directly to the farmers to save them from the trouble of shylock marketers.

The launching of the new season was carried out at Soro town in Ganjuwa Local Government Area on Thursday.

The governor directed that Urea fertiliser should be sold at the rate of N11000 per bag which is a subsidised rate as the government bought it at the rate of N11, 500.

He also directed that NPK brand of fertiliser should be sold at the rate of N9000 per bag subsidising the sum of N500 having bought it at the rate of N9500 per bag from the federal government, stressing that his administration will continue to create an enabling environment for the farmers.

He further assured that his administration would continue to promote agricultural production in order to ensure food availability in the state to boost food security, saying that with the availability of food, hunger and poverty will be subdued.

Governor Mohammed directed that assorted fertiliser should be readily available for the real farmers across the state,

He further said that his administration has committed a large sum of money to the procurement of farming needs including pesticides and enhanced seedlings which will yield more produce to the farmers.

‘We hope that what we have done will spur our farmers to come out and buy directly from the Government away from the shylock marketers who always capitalise on the situation to increase prices far beyond the reach of the peasants,’ he stated.

The governor also warned that government would deal ruthlessly with any official caught selling above the government prices, calling on farmers to report anyone trying to make things difficult for them.

He also appealed to farmers and herders in the state to continue to live harmoniously with each other.

‘We are brothers and should relate as such, without peace, we cannot make any meaningful progress, we need each other to survive,’ he said.

Mohammed also assured that government will continue to provide adequate security to all the citizens of the state irrespective of where they are living because according to him, it is the responsibility of the government to provide security for all.

In her brief remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Saratu Musa Jibrin, said that the Ministry will collaborate with the fertiliser blending company in the distribution of the commodity to the real farmers through direct sales.

The permanent secretary assured that every barrier that will militate against the smooth distribution of the commodity to the direct beneficiaries has been removed while the exercise will be closely monitored to ensure that it succeeded.

She thanked the governor for the prompt approval and release of funds that enable the ministry to procure the fertiliser in good time before the rains intensify.

