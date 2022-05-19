From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Worried about the alarming rate of maternal deaths in the state, Bauchi State Radio Corporation (BRC), has organised a two-day workshop with stakeholders in Bauchi to develop key messages to boost delivery at health facilities in the state.

Recent statistics from the National Demographics Health Survey show that most maternal deaths in the state occur at home, buttressing the need to encourage facility delivery.

The Managing Director of BRC, Alhaji Sirajo Ma’aji, disclosed that the Gender for Better Health Outcomes in Bauchi: Message and Material Conceptualization Workshop with Stakeholders, held at Flourish Hotel, Gombe, from May 18 to May 21, was organised with support from UNICEF.

Ma’aji explained that the workshop was aimed to improve maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (MNCAH) through the design of key materials and messages to improve maternal and child health in the state.

He advised stakeholders to be mindful of the culture of the people when developing messages and material so as to bring in innovations that will not have conflicts with people’s sentiments.

“To UNICEF, I commend your zeal of looking at the most requisite knowledge that will help in shaping the direction of our people in the areas of health, education, water and sanitation, and nutrition, among others,” he said

“The consistent intervention on maternal and child health remained commendable looking at the positive impact such is making on the lives of our people.

“From us in the BRC, I wis to reinstate our long-standing commitment to joining hands with UNICEF and any other development partner towards improving the life, welfare, development and participation of our people.

“Our 13 radio channels across the state, are always available to support community sensitisation, mobilisation and education.”

In his remark, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, thanked UNICEF for supporting the workshop.

Rilwanu observed that high maternal deaths occur at home, saying that 41 per cent is caused by excessive bleeding also known as postpartum haemorrhage while 20 per cent is as a result of prolonged labour.

The PHC boss was represented by Yusuf Fateh, Deputy Director, Disease Control and Immunisation of the agency.

He hoped that with the calibre of participants, key messages and materials that would motivate females of reproductive age in the state to visit health facilities for antenatal services and be attended to by skilled birth attendants during pregnancy would be designed.

In his remarks, the Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA) Bauchi State, Nura Kobi, appealed to participants

X to develop specific messages and materials that will address the inclusiveness of gender and be able to tackle the problem from the root.