Paul Orude, Bauchi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bibi Dogo, has assured the people of Bauchi State that Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration is ready to conduct credible, free and fair local government elections in the state.

He said the local government council had suffered for over 12 years without elected officials and commended the resilience and commitment of Governor Mohammed who showed the political will to conduct the council election.

Dogo re-echoed government’s readiness to deepen democracy at the grassroots with the conduct of a credible election across the state.

The PDP chieftain was reacting to series of attacks against the governor by opposition parties and political opponents of the Governor whom he said are afraid to contest the election with the ruling PDP.

He stressed that Governor Bala was a product of de­mocracy, who believed that it’s God who gives power to whosoever he wishes saying in a true democracy the wishes of the majority must always be respected.

“We are not scared of what the out­come of local government elections will be because we are convinced that our candidates are people of integrity,they are popular candidates and we want to make sure that those contesting have something to point on what our party has done and we always advise them to continue to meet the people where they are and not just concentrating their campaigns at the local government headquarters,” he said.

‘’Even while campaigning for elections in 2019, Governor Bala went to all the wards in the state and even after he won the elections he did his best to ensure that all the wards in the state received dividends of democracy”.

Dogo said the campaign of calumny launched against the governor through social media will fail “because the PDP led Government by Governor Bala always executes viable projects that has direct impact on the common man

“projects executed included award of roads constructions across the three senatorial districts, expansion of urban roads in the major cities of Bauchi, Azare and Misau, provision of portable water, construction and rehabilitation of over 1000 blocks of class rooms across the 20 local government areas of the state, even contracts was awarded to women and youths across all the wards in the state to empower them to become self reliant, he also pays salaries as and when due unlike the immediate past administrations where people die during verification exercise and assured that PDP government will sanitize our state salary payroll”

He said the philosophy of Governor Bala is that democracy should be used to galvanize all the energies that they have as a people for development and ” if that is the case, then it means that every hand is needed to be on deck, and to get every hand to be on deck, you need to let the people participate. Ours is not just democracy but participatory democracy.”