From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Obi-Datti Movement has concluded plans to receive the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi to flag off the North East zonal rally the zonal campaign in Bauchi.,

This was disclosed by the

Head of media of the Presidential Campaign Council , PCC in Bauchi State, Mr Edeh Benjamin in a press release issued in Bauchi, on Wednesday.

Benjamin said that the State Coordinator of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Reverend Ray Maina, has assured of a massive turn out of supporters r widely loved presidential candidate.

“We want to use the opportunity of hosting our Presidential candidate and his entourage to demonstrate to the whole world that North East is for Peter Obi we can back this argument with facts and figures.” Benjamin said.

“We are resolved in our determination to ensure that the LP captures Bauchi so as to prove that it has the political structure to back our formidable candidate with the goal to rescue our country from its current woes inflicted by a selfish leadership”.

He said the Labour Party coordinators from all the 20 Local Government Areas of the state have been well briefed to mobilize their supporters from the grassroots to the grand rally.

He said the house of the Director General of the council, Dr Abdulrahman Abubabar, also known as “triple A” said has never ceased from receiving supporters ahead of Obi’s visit.

“The OBI-Datii Movement will laugh at the end of the day, because both the old and the young are now more than ever desirous of change and cannot leave in to the hands of corrupt anymore,” he said.

He said the State Chairman, Barrister Huse