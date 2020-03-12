Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (BASUBEB) has recorded about 85 per cent increase in enrolment of pupils in primary and junior secondary schools.

Spokesperson of the board, Muhammad Abdullahi, who spoke on behalf of the board said in Bauchi yesterday that the feat was achieved following measures taken to boost education especially girl-child education.

He listed the measures to include the execution of N5 billion worth of projects in 2017 and 2018 , during which nursery, primary and secondary schools were either constructed or renovated and provided with furniture.

According to him, the projects were executed in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the state basic education board.

Abdullahi said the state government had recently released N1.5 billion to the UBEC as its counterparts fund for the year 2019 to enable the state benefit from more projects.