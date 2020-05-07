Paul Orude, Bauchi and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Bauchi State has recorded one death of a high risk patient as the total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the state has risen to 80, with 73 currently on admission in different isolation centres.

Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed yesterday during an update on COVID19.

He was in company with the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Rapid Response Task-force Committee on COVID19/Lassa Fever, Baba Tella, and heads of different sub-committees, including the Commissioner of Police, Phillip Maku.

Governor Mohammed however did not confirm whether a former secretary to the Government, Shehu Illela, died of coronavirus, but said one patient among high risk patients has died, with 73 currently on admission and six discharged.

Meanwhile, a member representing Bayo constituency at the Borno State House of Assembly, Umar Audi, died at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on Tuesday.

A hospital source said Audi was initially rejected because there was no bed space.

The health workers were said to have stood their ground that the only available space was for any emergency that has to do with childbirth.

But the family members who took him there reportedly prevailed upon the hospital authorities before he was attended to.

“He died shortly after they admitted him. His sample has been sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to certify if the death has anything to do with COVID-19,” the source said.

This was just as Governor Babagana Zulum commended food manufacturing companies; Dangote and NASCO Groups for donating tons of food items as palliatives to people in the state over the coronavirus pandemic.