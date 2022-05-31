From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has reviewed the 24 hour curfew imposed on Yelwa area of Bauchi Metropolis to dawn to dusk with immediate effect.

The curfew was imposed following the civil unrest of Friday, 27th May, 2022 that was ignited by miscreants in Yelwa Tsakani, Lushi and Kusu communities in Bauchi Local Government Area.

The State Government swiftly responded by deploying security personnel to the scene to restore law and order.

The Commissioner of Police, Mamman Sanda, disclosed that some arrests had been made while he ordered a full scale investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident before the 24-hour curfew was imposed.

A press release signed by the Chief of Staff, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, announced the relaxation of the curfew on Tuesday

“Given the fact that Government is on top of the situation, normalcy has been restored to the affected areas, thus it is deemed necessary that the imposed curfew be reviewed,” the release quoted in parts.

“Consequently, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the review of the 24 hour curfew imposed on Yelwa and environs to a 12-hour curfew, 6:00pm to 6:00am”, the release further contained.

The review according to the Chief of Staff is to allow law abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses while government will continue to monitor the situation in order to ensure that peaceful coexistence reigns not only in the affected areas but also in all parts of Bauchi State.

“The efforts of security agencies, traditional institutions and religious bodies toward canvassing for peace and peaceful coexistence is hereby appreciated,” he said.