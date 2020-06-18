Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has signed into law, an executive bill to harmonise, integrate and consolidate all revenues collectible by ministries, departments, agencies and local governments and other connected purposes in the state.

At the signing ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi, yesterday, the governor explained that the law would strengthen accountability and transparency and boost internally generated revenue.

Mohammed said with the singing of the bill, his administration will improve on revenue generation for execution of projects beneficial to citizens of the state.

He said the new law would also create a common basket for tax collections, thereby blocking sharp practices in the policy.

Mohammed said the state government plans to come up with a process of legal and legislative reforms to promote good governance, IGR collections and ease of doing business.

“I am highly delighted to once again assent to an executive bill recently sent to the State House of Assembly for passage to harmonise our tax system. Our process of tax and levies are updated which created opportunity for corruption and mismanagement of resources with no economic value attached over the years.